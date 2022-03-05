PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A group photo of participants during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honor of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave Sat, 5 Mar 2022, 8:28 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP08-050322 ISLAMABAD: March 05 A group photo of participants during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honor of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave. APP photo by Saleem Rana ISLAMABAD APP011-050322 ISLAMABAD: March 05 – A group photo of participants with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honour of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan Embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave. APP photo by Saleem Rana