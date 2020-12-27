Home Photos Feature Photos A donkey driven cart holder on the way under the cover of... PhotosFeature Photos A donkey driven cart holder on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect from rain Sun, 27 Dec 2020, 4:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-271220 SARGODHA: December 27 A donkey driven cart holder on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect from rain. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP17-271220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of vehicles light reflections during rain in the Provincial Capital Traffic officials are on duty in the provincial capital on the occasion of rain Children on the way under cover umbrella during rain in the city