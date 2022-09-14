PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A doctor busy in examining the flood affected child with water borne diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis A, B including mosquito borne diseases at Free Mobile Hospital Service of Sindh Rehabilitation Department near Railway Station Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 6:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP28-140922 LARKANA: September 14 –A doctor busy in examining the flood affected child with water borne diseases such as diarrhea, hepatitis A, B including mosquito borne diseases at Free Mobile Hospital Service of Sindh Rehabilitation Department near Railway Station. APP APP28-140922 LARKANA