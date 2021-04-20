Home Photos General Coverage Photos A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada Thero visit to historic Royal Fort (Shahi Qilla) Tue, 20 Apr 2021, 7:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email LAHORE:APRIL 20-A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada Thero visit to historic Royal Fort (Shahi Qilla). APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE:APRIL 20-A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada Thero travelling on Rangeela Rickshaw during visit to historic Badshahi Mosque and Royal Fort (Shahi Qilla). APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE:APRIL 20-A delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada Thero visit to historic Royal Fort (Shahi Qilla). APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Students coming out from their educational institution after reopening of senior classes of schools and colleges RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CHAIRMAN SENATE, MUHAMMAD SADIQ SANJRANI EXCHANGING VIEWS WITH A DELEGATION OF BUSINESS COMMUNITY OF FATA AND PATA AT PARLIAMENT HOUSE A group photo of delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks led by Venerable Walpole Piyanada Thero during their visit to museum Russian businessmen delegation meets PM; keen to invest in Pakistan