APP57-220124 ISLAMABAD: January 22 - A Belarus delegation headed by Mr. Rassalai Viachaslau, Deputy Minister SAMI, held a meeting in Ministry of Defence Production with Pakistan delegation headed by Secretary Defence Production, Lt Gen (Retd) Humayun Aziz HI (M). APP/FHA
ISLAMABAD

