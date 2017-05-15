PEMRA imposes Rs 1 m fine on TV One for airing indecent content

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Monday imposed Rs 1 million fine on TV One for airing indecent content in their morning show “Aap Ka Sahir” on March 14.

PEMRA had issued a show cause notice to TV One on March 15,

directing its management to file a written reply on March 29 explaining

their position and to appear for personal hearing on April 13, a

PEMRA press release said.

PEMRA after examining the written reply, found that the channel had violated Section 20 © and (f) of PEMRA Ordinance as amended by PEMRA Act 2007, Rule 15 (1) of PEMRA Rules 2009 and clauses 3(1) (e), 5 and 17 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015.

On account of airing violation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct,

2015, PEMRA not only fined the channel but also warned its management

to be vigilant, while conceptualizing and airing their morning show.

It also directed the channel to appoint an In-House Committee to

monitor the content before it goes on air and to provide its details to PEMRA within 14 days.

In case of non-compliance of the decision, the authority warned of revocation of its license under Section 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.