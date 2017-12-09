RAWALPINDI, Dec 09 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that self realisation by misled Balochs reflects success of relentless efforts by civil-military leadership towards Khushhal Balochistan.
Patriotic Baloch continue to reintegrate voluntarily with
mainstream society, rejecting foreign sponsored terrorism in Balochistan, he said in a tweet on Saturday.
Patriotic Baloch continue to reintegrate voluntarily with mainstream society: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, Dec 09 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that self realisation by misled Balochs reflects success of relentless efforts by civil-military leadership towards Khushhal Balochistan.