Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof named captain of Women’s Global Development Squad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof has been named captain of a Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) for a tour of Australia where they will play against Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) teams as well as the part of different WBBL squads for their first-round tournament matches.

The 28-year-old Pakistan captain, who has represented her country in 103 ODIs and 100 T20Is, will lead a 13-member squad comprising players from eight countries who would to play six T20 matches in what is the fourth such exposure tour announced by the International Cricket Council.

Bismah said she is “very excited” at the opportunity of leading the WGDS side.