ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Pakistan has set new record by exporting more than 100,000 tons of mangoes this season with increasing world demand and yielded good results after breaking all previous eight years’ records of its exports.

Chief of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association, Waheed Ahmed while talking to private news channel said, as compared to export volume of Mango with last years, the current season has witnessed an ever highest export volume.