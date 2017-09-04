Pakistan, Turkey relationship strengthening: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sep 4 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif held a telephonic conversations with Turkish President Recep

Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Prime Minister Bin Ali Yaldrim.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the chief minister

extended Eid greetings to Turkish president and prime minister, and

expressed good wishes for the Turkish leadership and people.

The Turkish president prayed for the early recovery of Begum

Kalsoom Nawaz.

He said the people of Turkey and Pakistan had same occasions of

celebrations and they were united.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the people of both countries

had historic brotherly relationship which was strengthening with every passing day.

Talking to the Chief Minister over the phone Turkish Prime Minister Bin

Ali Yaldrim said, “Hearts of the people of Turkey and Pakistan beat together and we are with the people of Pakistan in the celebrations of

Eid-ul-Azha.”

The Chief Minister conveyed the best wishes to the people of Turkey and

said the people of Pakistan and Punjab had sentiments of respect and love for the people of Turkey.