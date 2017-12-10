Pakistan to continue cooperation for peace, stability in region:Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik Sunday said that Pakistan would continue its cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Talking to media persons during the Manama Dialogue held in Bahrain, he said durable peace in the South Asia was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Civil and military officials from 20 countries participated in the Manama Dialouge , said a message received from Bahrain Sunday.

Javed Malik while talking about the measures against terrorism, said that the Pakistan Army had rendered countless scarifies in the war and destroyed the network of terrorists in the country. The operation Zarb-e-Azb had achieved the desired results as the back of terrorists had been broken, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan believed in good relations with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan and India.