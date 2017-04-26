Pakistan second home for Turks: Mahmet Emre Akhatuna

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Turkey seek to expand cooperation in

the field of culture and archeology as Pakistan was rich of cultural

and archeological sites, said Turkish Cooperation and Coordination

Agency (TIKA) Country Director Mahmat Emre Akhatuna on Wednesday.

“Turkish feel Pakistan their second home and express their

deep affection and respect for this beautiful brotherly country and

for its people,” he said while talking to mediamen during the visit

of different archeological sites including Rawat Fort, Shah Allah

Ditta Caves and Taxila Museum.

Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage

Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, was flanked with Joint Secretary and

Director General of Federal Department of Archaeology and Museums,

Syed Junaid Akhlaq.

A two-member delegation from the Turkish Cooperation and

Coordination Agency (TIKA), led by Mahmat Emre Akhatuna, visited a

number of archaeological sites in Islamabad and Taxila Museum.

Akhatuna said Pak-Turkish relations were transforming into a

cultural partnership as there was great scope to expand and exchange

knowledge in various fields including archaeology.

He said it would be a matter of honor to share expertise with

Pakistani experts to enhance their capacity for preservation and

restoration of sites of historical and cultural importance.

Engineer Aamir Hasan welcomed the delegation and said “we seek

to benefit from the technical expertise of our Turkish brothers in

this field for the capacity building of our experts.”

“The objective of the visit to the archeological and heritage

sites was to evaluate prospects of extending cooperation with Turkey

in the field of preservation and restoration of various sites of

cultural and historical importance,” Engineer Aamir Hasan explained.

To a question, the Secretary NH&LH Division said after a

detailed visit by the TIKA representatives, an MoU would be signed

in future to further promote relations between the two brotherly

countries in the field of culture and preservation of ancient and

historical sites.

The delegation during the visit of the historical sites

expressed keen interest and was briefed by the Pakistani officials

regarding current procedure of preservation and maintenance of the

sites.

