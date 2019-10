ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday said it had no intention to join arms race in the region, however warned to respond with full force in case of any external threat against its sovereignty.

“Pakistan is not willing to be part of arms race, unless it is compelled to take steps for its defence,” the Foreign Office spokesman said at a weekly press briefing, in response to a query on handing over of recent batch of Rafale fighter jets

by France to India.