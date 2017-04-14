Pakistan, India cannot remain enemies forever: PM’s Adviser

KARACHI, April 14 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security, Lieutenant-General (Retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua on Friday said two nuclear powers – Pakistan and India – could not remain enemies forever and they need to interact with each other to resolve bilateral disputes.

He said this while addressing members of Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on National Security Perspective in Pakistan at PIIA premises here.

He said the understanding would soon prevail within India that how long it could remain the enemy of Pakistan.

The National Security Adviser was of the view that, “We can do everything through cooperation, but not by the way of competition.”

Earlier, he delivered a detailed presentation on the National Security Perspective in Pakistan.

The audience highly appreciated the pictures of diverse landscapes of different parts of the country shown by Lieutenant-General (Retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua in his presentation.

He said, “We are acting as a frontline state in war against terrorism but unfortunately the world fails to acknowledge the role of Pakistan.”

The National Security Adviser said terrorism in Pakistan was due to supporting foreign forces in Afghansiatn which the world had now forgotten.

He also briefly discussed the operations launched by armed forces in different parts of the country against terrorism.

Nasser Khan Janjua said the acts of terrorism had visibly reduced across the country after launching of operations against terrorists.

He also shared details on Karachi operation as well as the pre and post-operation environments in the port city.

He also briefed the audience on initiatives taken to improve situation in Balochistan besides highlighting the economic potential and geographic importance of the province.