Pakistan desires diplomatic solution to Gulf crisis: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Tuesday expressing concern over the recent crisis in

Middle East said the people and government of Pakistan wish to

see a diplomatic solution of the problem between brotherly

Islamic countries.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of the State of

Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who called on

him here at the PM House, a statement from the PM House said.

The prime minister noted the brotherly relations between

Pakistan and the State of Qatar and stressed that Pakistan

maintains close, friendly and cooperative relations with all

member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

During the meeting Sheikh Mohammed briefed the prime

minister on Qatar’s response to the demands of Saudi Arabia,

UAE, Bahrain and Egypt and on the current status of the

mediation efforts of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

Emir of Kuwait.

The prime minister appreciated the sagacity and wisdom

of the Emir of Kuwait and that Pakistan supports his sincere

efforts in finding a solution to the current crises in the

Gulf region.

The foreign minister of Qatar expressed his gratitude to

the prime minister for the warm reception and reiterated

Qatar’s desire to further enhance bilateral relations between

the two countries.