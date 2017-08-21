Pakistan Day Parade held in New Jersey, USA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to USA Aizaz Ahmad

Chaudhry Monday participated in Pakistan Day Parade with hundreds of Pakistani-Americans in Edison, New Jersey, USA.

According to a message received here, Aizaz Chaudhry marched

with the participants who chanted nationalistic slogans, Senator Frank

Pallone, including New Jersey Assembly representatives of the state were also part of the event.

In his address, ambassador felicitated the participants on the 70th

independence day of Pakistan.

He stressed that every Pakistani in the United States is a proud

ambassador of Pakistan who carries the flag.

He particularly lauded Pakistani women who rendered endless services

for the promotion and projection of Pakistan and its culture.

He also lauded Sam Khan, Dr Zubair and members of the Board of

Trustees of the Parade for their continued contribution in making the New Jersey Parade a success.