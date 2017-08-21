Pakistan Day Parade held in New Jersey, USA

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to USA Aizaz Ahmad
Chaudhry Monday participated in Pakistan Day Parade with hundreds of Pakistani-Americans in Edison, New Jersey, USA.
According to a message received here, Aizaz Chaudhry marched
with the participants who chanted nationalistic slogans, Senator Frank
Pallone, including New Jersey Assembly representatives of the state were also part of the event.
In his address, ambassador felicitated the participants on the 70th
independence day of Pakistan.
He stressed that every Pakistani in the United States is a proud
ambassador of Pakistan who carries the flag.
He particularly lauded Pakistani women who rendered endless services
for the promotion and projection of Pakistan and its culture.
He also lauded Sam Khan, Dr Zubair and members of the Board of
Trustees of the Parade for their continued contribution in making the New Jersey Parade a success.
