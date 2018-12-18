Pak-Saudi Arabia agree to explore new investment avenues

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Pakistan and Saudi Arab Tuesday agreed to explore new avenues for investment in order to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The decision was made during a meeting between a delegation of the Senators, led by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, and Chairman of Saudi Shura Council held at Riyad, said a message received here.

The two countries believed that such cooperation played a key role in bringing nations closer and helped to build a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship at all levels.

During the meeting, the both sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and resolved to further strengthen trade and economic ties.

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan desired to further cement bilateral and enhance multi-sector cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He said that the country highly valued its cordial relations with Saudi Arabia.

“We want to further strengthen cooperation through frequent exchanges” Sanjrani added.

He said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region as durable peace direly needed for sustainable development.

The Chairman Senate was accompanied by Senators Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Naseebullah Bazai, Fida Muhammad Khan, Khanzada Khan, Ahmad Khan and Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi.

The delegation later visited building of Saudi Shura Council and witnessed the proceedings of the Council.

The Speaker of the Shura Council also hosted reception in honour of the Pakistani delegation.