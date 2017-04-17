Operation RUF to end disorder: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI, April 17 (APP): Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Monday said

the operation Radd ul Fasaad (RUF) was continuing successfully and

the Pakistan Army with the support of entire nation was determined

to end disorder from the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “The operation

RUF will be taken to its logical conclusion.”

He said all the earlier operations, which were of kinetic

in nature, were successful with the support of the people and state institutions, while the aim of RUF was to consolidate their gains.

Quoting Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he

said the RUF was not an operation of army alone, but other

institutions and all Pakistani citizens were part of it.

“The RUF is an operation in which every Pakistani is a soldier.

We have to clear Pakistan of ‘fasaad and fasadis’ together while

staying united.”

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said people could inform about any dubious

activity on the helplines provided by the army, and Pakistan Rangers

Punjab and Sindh, besides Frontier Corps in Balochistan and Frontier

Constabulary (FC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The army is a state institution and we will continue to give

all kinds of sacrifices for the security of Pakistan. We have been

mandated to safeguard the country at every cost.”

He expressed determination to eradicate terrorism as well as

“fasadis” and their abettors, handlers and facilitators wherever

they were found.

“We have to delink all the ‘fasadis’ from the elements sitting

across the border.”

He recalled that during the operation Zarb-e-Azb, militants

were dislodged from North Waziristan and the area was cleared except

small pockets in Rajgal and Shawal.

During the operation, air force also targetted the militant

hideouts, he added.

The army through intelligence based operations (IOBs), he said,

had dislodged the facilitators and abettors of militants and broken

their connection with their leadership sitting across the border.

He said writ of the state was being restored and no power

could fight the state.

“Our state has made a lot of progress, but more work needs to

be done.”

He said the Pakistan Army had been fighting militancy since

2008, it had cleared all the areas physically by launching kinetic

offensive, and now was the time to consolidate the gains and ensure

an enduring peace through the RUF which was both kinetic and

non-kinetic in nature.

He said Pakistan was 70 years old and it took time to

strengthen its institutions and systems.

He said reforms were being made in four areas, including

judiciary, police, madaris (seminaries) and educational institutions,

and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) through the National

Action Plan.

Other measures to be taken were stabilization of FATA, border

management mechanism and active surveillance on the borders, he

added.

He said the army along with FC would build 338 check posts

by 2019 to strengthen border with Afghanistan, besides fencing

it along Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

He said 42 forts had already been built, while 63 more were

being built along the Pak-Afghan border.

The ISPR DG said the Pak-Afghan border was 2611 kilometre

long and in the first phase, 744 km border along Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

would be fenced and then fencing would be done along the border with

Balochistan.

He said work was being carried out to erect fence along 100

kilometer border in Mohmand Agency on priority basis.

He told a questioner, “The border management mechanism is the

most important issue and Pakistan as a sovereign country can do what

it wants on its territory.”

He said the Afghan leadership also realized that border fencing

would also help their country. Talks between the leadership of two

countries would further improve the situation, he added.