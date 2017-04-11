OIC urges peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has said that it is in full agreement with Pakistan over peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr Al-Othaimeen, addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, in Islamabad said that the decades-old Kashmir dispute was at the top of OIC’s agenda, KMS reported.

He said that it was unfortunate that India had denied a request from the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission to visit occupied Kashmir in order to assess the situation there, Radio Pakistan reported.

“But we should keep the pressure on (the Indian government up) every time the occasion arises,” he said, adding that the OIC desired a peaceful resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Sartaj Aziz on behalf of Pakistan thanked the OIC for supporting the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC members and Pakistan have agreed to formulate a plan of action to prevent the publication of blasphemous material and its circulation on social media, he said.

The two leaders said there was hundred percent unanimity of views on all issues facing the Muslim Ummah and the way forward.

The OIC Secretary General said that his organization had same position as that of Pakistan on the issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and plight of Muslim communities in non-Muslim countries.

Dr Othaimeen thanked Pakistan for supporting programmes and caused espoused by the OIC and said that the two sides discussed holding of the upcoming summit of OIC on Science and Technology.