No free hajj this year, special quota for octogenarian, three attempts failure and labours in new hajj policy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):In hajj policy 2019, the ban on free hajj would continue this year, besides allocating special quota for octogenarian applicants, three consecutive time failures and labourers hajj aspirants, reveals the policy of Government Hajj Scheme.

According to policy, 10,000 seats would be reserved for senior citizen (above the age of 80 years). Female Pilgrims above the age of 80 years may be accompanied by female helpers along with their joint ‘Mehram’ while male aged pilgrims may be accompanied by one helper.

According to the policy, 10,000 seats would be reserved for persons who have been unsuccessful in ballot continuously for the last three years 2016, 2017 & 2018. 1.5% of the total seats under Government scheme will be reserved for hardship cases. 500 seats has been reserved for low paid organizations, companies registered with Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) / Workers Welfare Fund under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

As many as 184,210 Pakistanis would perform sacred religious obligation as comparing to previous year’s 179,210. The additional quota of 5,000 would be distributed among new non quota holder Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs). 60 percent quota of total ‘hujjaj’ has been allocated to government scheme and 40 percent to Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The Hajj dues for Hajj 2019 under Government Hajj Scheme will be Rs 436,975 and Rs 426,975 Multan & Rahim Yar Khan) and South (Karachi, Quetta & Sukkur) regions respectively. Qurbani charges will be Rs 19,451.

Applications under Government Scheme will be received by 14 designated banks including Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al Bank Al-Habib, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Habibmetro Bank Limited, Bank and Dubai Islamic Ban from Feb 25 to March 6, 2019.

It has been made mandatory for a female pilgrim of any age to be accompanied by a Mehram. However, in case of Fiqah Jafria female pilgrim above the age of 45 years, mandatory condition of Mehram will be implemented in the light of Saudi taleemat. Hujjaj Mohafiz Scheme based on the concept of “Takaful” will continue in Hajj Policy 2019.

A comprehensive awareness and training campaign will be launched for hujjaj and welfare staff. Each HGO is required to submit performance guarantee from 5% and 10% of packages (package x quota) for old and new HGOs respectively in the form of Bank/Cash Guarantee which will be released on satisfactory performance.

Monitoring and supervision mechanism for Hajj operation of both Government & Private schemes will be ensured. To facilitate Hujjaj, Hajj Medical Mission, Moavineen-i-Hujjaj, Seasonal staff of MORA & IH and KSA-based Moavineen-i-Hujjaj will be deputed as per requirement in KSA for Hajj 2019.

All the Hujjaj will be provided five (05) liters of ZamZam. Some new initiatives are under process to be introduced for Hajj 2019, i.e. launching of “Road to Makkah” project at JIA, Karachi. Negotiations are underway with KSA authorities for the introduction of E-Visa facility to the hujjaj for Hajj-2019 to meet the international standard.

Temporary Haji Camp will be established in Gilgit and Hujjaj from Gilgit to Islamabad airport will be transported through buses on Government expense. Hujjaj from the Quetta will be airlifted directly to KSA. Biometric verification arrangements will be made in the far flung districts of Sakardu, Turbat, Khuzdar, Chitral & Muzaffarabad.