Nisar Khuhro inaugurates 3-day Sufi Festival

HYDERABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The 3-day Sufi Festival started here at Hyderabad Club on Sunday after formal inauguration by Sindh Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro.

Speaking on the occasion, Khuhro said the sufi saints’ message of peace, love and harmony provide a panacea to the problems of extremism, terrorism and other social ills.He said Sindh was a land of sufis where the Muslims and Hindus not only peacefully lived but also went to their places of worship located in the same neighbourhoods. The Senior Minister congratulated Sindh Auqaf Department for organizing the festival.The Sindh Minister for Auqaf Ghulam Shah Jeelani, Senator Aajiz Dhamra and other officials were present on the occasion.An exhibition of sculptures was also organized.In two panel sessions the experts discussion sufism and global peace as well as the dance and music in the sufi system.