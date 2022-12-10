Yusuf Naqash reminds World community of Kashmiris’ plight on Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Senior Hurriyat Conference leader and Head of the Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash reminded the World community of its obligations on the occasion of Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10th, to play its due role to stop India from committing gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The UDHR proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, gender, language, political, national, or social origin, property, birth, and status.

“It is the responsibility of influential countries and the United Nations, to bring India to justice for killings innocent people, fake encounters, curtailing the freedom of expression and seizing assets of Kashmiris under draconian laws,” Naqash said in a statement received here Saturday.

He reminded the world that there has been an area on the earth called Jammu and Kashmir, which has been suffering from Indian oppression and brutality for decades.

He said the Modi regime was making efforts to prevent Kashmiris from achieving their legitimate rights. He said, India was trying its best to intimidate Kashmiris and had also planned their massacre, citing the arming of the Sangh Parivar as clear proof of this.

He said that the bloody game that Modi’s fascist government was going to play all across India, especially in Kashmir, would destroy peace in South Asia.

He said it was very unfortunate that India has continuously been violating international commitments and has trampled United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He was optimistic that India’s failure was certain as it could not subjugate Kashmiris for over seven decades despite the use of brute force and the future would be the same.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Mushtaq Hussain Geelani, in a statement here Saturday said that India through the use of brute force could not compel Kashmiris to leave their just struggle for freedom.

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, the APHC leader said India cannot stop Kashmiris from continuing their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He said, the human rights violations by India on daily basis are tantamount to war crimes and asked the United Nations and other influential countries to break their meaningful silence to stop India from committing such crimes.

He said that the nefarious but futile efforts that India has been making to deprive Kashmiris of their legitimate right to self-determination will lead nowhere but to its complete failure.

“Kashmiris have been victims of Indian brutality for more than seventy-five years and not a day passes when we do not have to carry dead bodies of our loved ones,” he said adding however they are determined to continue their struggle come what may.

He said indiscriminate arrests, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings, suppression of freedom of expression, molestation of women, and grabbing of properties under the guise of so-called laws could not stop Kashmiris from continuing their struggle.

“Kashmiris are not afraid of India and its ruthless Kashmiri collaborators. The day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve the goal of freedom from India,” he added.