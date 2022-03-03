Uzbek president accorded with guard of honour

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was given a red carpet welcome as he arrived here at PM Office at start of his two-day state visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Uzbek president at the official welcome ceremony where he was also given guard of honour by the contingents of the three services.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is visiting here at the prime minister’s invitation, reviewed the guard of honor. The national anthems of both the countries were also played at the ceremony.

Later, the Uzbek president and the prime minister introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for one-on-one meeting.

The visiting dignitary also planted a sapling at the lawn of the PM Office.

This is the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Pakistan since assuming office in 2016.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the foreign minister and other cabinet members, senior government officials, and business and media personnel.

The prime minister will also host a state banquet for the Uzbek president, who will also have a separate meeting with President Arif Alvi.

The visit will also mark the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.