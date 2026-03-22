Unity, solidarity key for transforming national resolve into reality: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan Day reminds us that unity and solidarity are the most important elements in transforming national resolve into reality.

Extending his heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the president, in his message said that on this very day in 1940, the Muslims of the Subcontinent adopted the Pakistan Resolution and presented the idea of establishing a separate homeland where they could live their lives freely in accordance with Islamic principles. Today, we pay tribute to our elders whose struggle and sacrifices led to the creation of Pakistan.

“At the time of Pakistan’s creation in 1947, we faced numerous challenges. History bears witness that through mutual cooperation, hard work and capability, we overcame those difficulties and achieved remarkable success in every field,” he said adding “We established state institutions, made our defence capability impregnable, acquired nuclear deterrence, fought a long and successful unconventional war against terrorism and set shining examples of sacrifice and mutual support during natural disasters.”

During Marka-e-Haq in May last year, we confronted the enemy’s aggression with courage and taught such a lesson that it will remember for a long time. Even today, we face challenges on the internal front and along our external borders, the president added.

Like Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, he said Operation Ghazab-Lil-Haq has also achieved significant and desired results. Our clear message to the illegally imposed group in Afghanistan is that we will not allow Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan or any other group to use Afghan soil for actions against Pakistan.

“We will also completely eliminate those who sponsor terrorism and those who, through India or its proxy elements, seek to undermine our peace and our efforts for peaceful coexistence, so as to secure our settlements and our borders,” he remarked.

He said in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the open violations of human rights by Indian forces, attempts to alter the demographic composition, patronage of Hindutva and the unjust treatment of minorities in India, particularly Muslims, are proofs that the decision of Quaid-e-Azam and the Muslim leadership to seek a separate homeland was prudent. Kashmir remains the unfinished agenda of the Partition of the Subcontinent.

“We expect the international community to urge India to allow the people of IIOJK to live according to their will and to grant them the right of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”

He called upon the international community to step forward to end the atrocities being committed against our Palestinian brothers, who deserve to live a dignified and peaceful life under the internationally recognised two-state solution and peaceful coexistence. Similarly, we emphasise the resolution of the recent tensions in West Asia through diplomacy and dialogue.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, he called for resolving to ensure the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions, reduce inequality, empower women, promote political and economic stability and eliminate the scourge of terrorism and extremism.

“We have achieved our objectives in the past and I firmly believe that we possess the full capacity to overcome the challenges currently facing Pakistan. Unity, Faith and Discipline are the guiding principles through which we can make Pakistan even stronger and more prosperous,” he added.

The president also paid tribute to the national heroes and to the martyrs and ghazis who sacrificed for the creation and stability of Pakistan and devoted their lives to the security, stability and prosperity of the motherland. “May Allah Almighty be our protector and supporter,” he prayed.