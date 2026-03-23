Muslim-Americans mark Eid ul-Fitr under shadow of devastating Mideast war

NEW YORK, Mar 22 (APP): Muslims across the United States celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr Friday but events were overshadowed by the escalating US-Israel war on Iran that has killed hundreds of people and inflicted billions of dollars of infrastructure damage, with no end in sight to the devastating conflict.

Big congregations were held in mosques, hotels and open spaces.

The main congregation was held at the spacious Islamic Centre in New York City where diplomats accredited to the United Nations also participated.

Special prayers were offered for the urgent need for Muslim unity and also for victory for Islam, especially amid growing Islamophobia, peace in the Islamic world as well as for inter-faith harmony.

In areas such as Brooklyn, a borough of New York City where Pakistanis are concentrated, prayers were also offered for the well-being and progress of Pakistan as their homeland confronts many challenges, while voicing their full for the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples struggling for their freedom from occupation.