Two-day int’l conference commences in New Cairo

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The 36th International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, officially commenced on Monday at a local hotel in New Cairo.

The two-day conference was titled “Professions in Islam, Ethics, Influences and Their Future in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” said a press release issued here.

The conference was being chaired by Egyptian Minister of Endowments and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Osama al-Azhari, who addressed the participants on behalf of the Egyptian Prime Minister, while representatives of the Imam-e-Akbar of Al-Azhar University and the Grand Mufti of Egypt, as well as the Ministers of Endowments and Religious Advisors of Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Djibouti and Palestine, also delivered special speeches.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousef, chaired a key scientific session on the first day of the conference. The topic of this session was “Professions in the Prophet’s Era: Their List, Manners, Ethics and Jurisprudence”. Prominent scholars and professors from Egypt, Russia and Bangladesh presented their papers in this session.

Highlights of the conference: The Artificial Intelligence and Islam conference was considering how Islamic professional ethics could be maintained amidst the growing trends of artificial intelligence in the modern era.

Scientific Sessions and Workshops: A total of 14 scientific sessions and 4 special workshops were being organized in this two-day event. The conference will conclude on January 20, when Dr. Osama Al-Azhari will present the final declaration and important recommendations for the future.

The conference was providing a platform for distinguished ministers and thinkers from the Islamic world to discuss adapting professional life in the context of Islamic principles and modern technology.