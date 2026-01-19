Dr. Tariq calls for political maturity, unity to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday termed the election of Mahmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition a positive development for parliamentary democracy, stressing the need for political maturity, dialogue and unity to address Pakistan’s pressing challenges.

Responding to Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the minister said Achakzai is a seasoned and wise politician whose long career embodies values urgently needed today, including respect for the supremacy of Parliament. He noted that treasury members, including himself, had personally congratulated the new opposition leader, calling it a healthy democratic tradition.

Highlighting the contrast with past practices, the minister said parliamentary culture must evolve towards mutual respect and engagement. “This culture of intolerance and political bitterness must end,” he remarked, adding that easing political tensions and overcoming polarization remain top government priorities.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said solutions to national issues lie in meaningful engagement and negotiations. He recalled instances in the past when invitations for dialogue were extended, emphasizing that sitting together is the only democratic path forward.

He assured Achakzai that the government is committed to peace and development in Balochistan, identifying resource provision and restoration of stability as key priorities. He also referred to terrorism and cross-border infiltration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying clear evidence exists and that the threat requires collective national action.

The minister stressed the need for a unified policy against terrorism, warning that contradictory stances weaken national resolve. He said Pakistan had already witnessed the consequences of past negotiations with militant groups, and reiterated that terrorism would be eliminated at all costs.

Urging political forces to stand with the families of martyrs, he said a firm and unambiguous stance was essential to protect future generations. He added that the government — on behalf of the prime minister — was prepared for serious and result-oriented dialogue with the opposition and suggested initiating discussions from the Speaker’s chamber.

Calling for political maturity, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said politics should remain within political boundaries and not descend into character assassination or narratives damaging to the state. Irresponsible rhetoric, he warned, shrinks political space and harms democratic norms.

He said while parties may compete fiercely, constructing narratives that undermine the state under the guise of opposition politics is counterproductive and needs correction. He added that the government remains focused on resolving national challenges, improving the economy and strengthening democratic institutions. Welcoming the opposition’s assurance to support positive initiatives, he called it an encouraging sign for the country’s future.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai reaffirmed his unconditional support for strengthening Parliament, calling the House the true centre of Pakistan’s dignity, policymaking and national unity.

He said that despite being in Karachi, he returned to Islamabad out of respect for Parliament, which he described as the custodian of the country’s honour and democratic traditions. He noted that Tuesday would be Private Members’ Day and expressed hope for meaningful legislative business.

“Without this House, we are nothing. This House should be the centre of Pakistan’s policymaking,” he said.

Calling for an end to political bitterness, Achakzai said trading accusations and using harsh language would not resolve national problems. Warning that the region and country are passing through difficult times, he said Pakistan cannot afford prolonged protests and agitation.

Referring to Islamic teachings, he quoted a Quranic verse commanding believers to support all positive and welfare-oriented initiatives. He assured the government that whenever it speaks of public welfare, the opposition’s votes “will be counted in its favour.”

Achakzai urged members to uphold the dignity of the House and refrain from using language they would hesitate to use before their mothers or sisters.

Appealing for mutual respect, he said Parliament is a space where future generations look toward their representatives and called for honouring its sanctity. He said he would elaborate further during the upcoming Private Members’ Day sitting.

Recalling his long political associations, Achakzai said he had stood by various democratic forces, including the PPP and PML-N, during difficult times. Political disagreements, he said, should never undermine unity or constitutional values. “This is our House. If this House exists, we exist,” he remarked.

He urged political forces to join hands, acknowledge past mistakes and move forward together. “Come, let us save the region,” he said, highlighting the need for better engagement with Afghanistan and peaceful, inclusive handling of issues affecting Pashtun and Baloch communities.

Reflecting on his political journey, he said he had openly disagreed with past leaders including the late Benazir Bhutto and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but such differences never compromised mutual respect. He thanked the Speaker, parliamentarians, and voters who placed their trust in him.

Achakzai assured full cooperation in all positive initiatives. “Whenever you need the strength of the opposition for public rule and democratic governance, we will stand with you,” he said.