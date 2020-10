Turkish Ambassador calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi to move ahead on Maritime initiatives.

During meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests, said a press release.

The Ambassador assured full support to Pakistan in upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections.

Potential for Turkish cruise lines docking at Pakistani ports and coastal development projects were also discussed.