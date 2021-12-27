Teachers can make university an excellent higher education institutions: VC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Federal Urdu University Islamabad, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum on Monday said that highly qualified teachers can make the university an excellent institution for higher education.

He expressed these views during a meeting with all teachers of Federal Urdu University Islamabad along with their Heads of Departments, a press release said.

The faculty members also hosted an event for Vice Chancellor and thanked him for his valuable time for meeting with the University faculty.

During the function, the teachers presented their submissions to the Vice Chancellor regarding the quality of education at Urdu University Islamabad and the resources required for it. Some teachers mentioned the economic problems faced by the Islamabad campus.

On this occasion, The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum while addressing the teachers said that additional responsibility of Federal Urdu University has been entrusted to him which he is trying to fulfill in the best possible way.

In short period of time, many issues have also been resolved and a list of many unresolved issues has been prepared and with the availability of resources, those issues will be resolved.

He appreciated the affiliation of the teachers of Federal Urdu University Islamabad and their role in the development of the institution and said that highly qualified teachers could play their role in making the university an excellent institution for higher education.