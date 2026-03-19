Tarar expresses grief over demise of journalist Rana Abrar Khalid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday expressed profound grief over the demise of senior journalist Rana Abrar Khalid and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

In his message, the minister said he was deeply saddened to learn about Khalid’s passing away and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family.

Tarar paid tribute to the late journalist, describing him as a respected and responsible professional who enriched the field of journalism through integrity and valuable contributions.

He said that he had remained in constant contact with Rana Abrar Khalid during his illness.

He termed Khalid’s demise a great loss to the journalistic community and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and bestow patience and strength upon the bereaved family.