5G rollout to boost youth empowerment, innovation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the launch of 5G spectrum marked a major milestone for Pakistan, benefiting sectors including agriculture, technology and industry.

Addressing the signing ceremony of license agreements for the 5G spectrum, the prime minister said the auction process was conducted in a transparent manner despite legal challenges. He appreciated the efforts of Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar who fully cooperated to remove the legal hurdles in the process.

He said that transactions such as the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines were also carried out with transparency, setting new precedents in the country’s history.

The prime minister congratulated telecom companies including Jazz, Zong and Ufone on successfully acquiring spectrum, with Jazz securing the largest share. He also extended congratulations to Chinese officials associated with Zong and reiterated that Pakistan-China friendship continued to grow stronger.

He expressed hope that 5G technology would expand to all parts of the country, including urban and rural areas, and emphasized the need to move swiftly to enable youth to benefit from modern technological advancements.

Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that 480 MHz spectrum had been added to the system, compared to 274 MHz previously, which would significantly improve internet speeds in the coming months. She added that while 5G had been launched for the first time in Pakistan, 4G services would also see improvement.

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Hafeez ur Rehman said Pakistan had become number one in the region in terms of spectrum capacity.

Earlier, the prime minister witnessed the signing of license agreements by Jazz, Ufone and Zong.