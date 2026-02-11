SSP Operations reviews security duties, visits deployment points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza visited various duty points on Wednesday to review security arrangements in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP that the SSP Qazi met with police officers and officials deployed at different locations during the visit.

He said SSP Qazi checked security duties and issued necessary instructions to officers to ensure effective performance of responsibilities.

The SSP Qazi emphasised that officers must remain alert, vigilant, and carry out duties with professionalism.

He further directed personnel to maintain effective checking and monitoring to ensure public safety.

The spokesperson said Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property through continuous supervision and operational readiness.