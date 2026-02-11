Wednesday, February 11, 2026
HomeNationalSSP Operations reviews security duties, visits deployment points
National

SSP Operations reviews security duties, visits deployment points

51
ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza visited various duty points on Wednesday to review security arrangements in the federal capital.
A police spokesperson told APP that the SSP Qazi met with police officers and officials deployed at different locations during the visit.
He said SSP Qazi checked security duties and issued necessary instructions to officers to ensure effective performance of responsibilities.
SSP Operations reviews security duties, visits deployment points
The SSP Qazi emphasised that officers must remain alert, vigilant, and carry out duties with professionalism.
He further directed personnel to maintain effective checking and monitoring to ensure public safety.
The spokesperson said Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting citizens’ lives and property through continuous supervision and operational readiness.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan