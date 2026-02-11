Six drug peddlers arrested

GUJRAT, Feb 11 (APP): Police arrested six accused and recovered drugs and

weapons during operations across the district.

According to the police spokesperson, SHO Tanda Inspector Ijaz Hussain

arrested four suspects, seizing 1,200 grams of heroin from Aqib Rasheed of Kot Jamil, a pistol from Farhan Ali of Surkhpur, another pistol and five liters of liquor

from Faryad of Tanda, and five liters of liquor from Waheed of Tanda.

Meanwhile, SHO Gujrat City Inspector Idrees Afzal arrested two

suspects, recovering 1,100 grams of hashish from Mohsin, son of Yousaf, of Kot Patwan, and a pistol from Kamran of Sook Kalan.