SPARC to launch month-long campaign against tobacco consumption

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the threats of tobacco consumption in Pakistan.

The campaign, titled “Youth Against Tobacco: Healthier Generation – Thriving Economy,” was inaugurated during an event held on Tuesday at the Punjab Group of Colleges.

During this campaign, SPARC, with the support of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK), will engage youth in anti-tobacco control activities for the entire month instead of just one day.

The young participants will engage in various activities, including forming clubs, participating in speech competitions, designing posters, conducting social media campaigns, and creating video messages, leading up to the grand celebration of World No-Tobacco Day on May 31, 2024.

Dr. Maheen Malik, Regional Director South Asia at Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, emphasized the urgent need to empower youth for a healthier generation and its direct impact on the economy, stating, “Empowering our youth for a healthier future is not just a moral imperative; it’s an economic necessity.”

Mahnoor, Member of Anti Tobacco Youth Club, delivered a poignant message, highlighting tobacco consumption as the biggest threat to the youth of Pakistan, declaring, “Tobacco not only steals our health but also our future. We must unite to protect our youth from this menace.”

Ch. Muhammad Akram, Director of Punjab Group of Colleges, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, emphasized the pivotal role of academic institutions, stating, “Educational institutions must lead the charge against tobacco consumption, shaping healthier habits and brighter futures for our students.”

Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, underscored the ongoing efforts of SPARC in combating tobacco use, stating, “At SPARC, we are committed to protecting the rights of children and ensuring a tobacco-free environment for future generations.”