ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said that strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), would help combat coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Re-emergence of the dangerous virus could pose threat to the people’s health if necessary measure are not taken in time, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Dr Faisal said wearing mask could help minimize the affects of the virus.

Implementation of SoPs through local administration was imperative to protect public from coronavirus, he added.