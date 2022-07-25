Soldier embraces martyrdom amid fire exchange with terrorists in D.I. Khan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP): A soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting terrorists in general area of Draban, Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan).

A news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here on Sunday said that there was an exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists in D. I. Khan district on July 23.

Lance Naik Mujeeb ur Rehman, 31-year-old resident of Lakki Marwat, during the intense gun battle fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

The army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and the sanitization was being carried out to rid the area of terrorists.