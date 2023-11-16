Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives President’s oath-taking ceremony

Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday left Islamabad for Maldives to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 17 in the Maldives.

According to a news statement, the caretaker information minister will represent Pakistan at the oath-taking ceremony of the President of Maldives in line with the directives of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
On the occasion, the minister will also hold meetings with different international leaders.

