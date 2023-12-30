Solangi grieved over death of mother of senior journalist Zameer Haider

Murtaza Solangi
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist and anchor person Zameer Haider.
In a condolence message, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
The minister stated that the death of a mother was a great tragedy for children and he shared the grief of  Zameer Haider and his family.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

