Sharjah Airport recorded more 7 million passengers in 2021

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): In 2021, the Sharjah Airport served more than seven million passengers with more than 57,000 aircraft movements, and approximately 1.2 million passengers in December, consistent with the pre-pandemic levels.

The Sharjah Airport Authority intensified efforts to strengthen its ambitious goals at various levels, launching numerous services and operations, attracting new airlines, initiating major programmes, and strengthening partnerships, as part of Sharjah Airport’s ambitions to cement its position on the global travel map and achieve greater success.

The volume of cargo in 2021, crossed 140,717 tonnes, while the volume of sea-air cargo reached 18,696 tonnes, representing a 22.27 percent increase from 2019, Emirates news agency reported. The numbers are indicative of recovery efforts and a promising travel season ahead amidst the highest preventive measures and increased passenger confidence in the market. Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “Despite various challenges, Sharjah Airport registered numerous achievements in 2021, reinforcing its position in the global aviation industry.

These achievements can be attributed to the vision of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, that have shaped it to become one of the best regional airports.” Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “The year 2021 was exceptional, as we managed to enhance travel flow and passenger comfort, and continued to work on development and modernisation projects and prepare for the overall recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Achievements and Awards In 2021, Sharjah Airport renewed the ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) for the second consecutive year, becoming the first in the country and the seventh in the Middle East to reach this milestone. It was also awarded a Gold Accreditation as a friendly entity for people with mobility disabilities from the World Federation for the Handicapped, becoming the fourth airport in the world to receive this certificate.

The airport also received the “Gold Award” for Best Corporate Website from the Global Excellence (GX) Awards. In addition, the Sharjah Airport Authority was able to renew the ISO Certification (ISO 27001:2013) for the Global Information Security Management System for the next three years (January 2021 to January 2024).

It won the award for Best Electronic Awareness Plan in Information Security for 2021, at the Cybersecurity and Innovation events held in Dubai, and the Sharjah Excellence Award 2020 – 2021, for Sharjah Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). New Smart Services Sharjah Airport now provides Self Service Travel, where travellers can complete check-in procedures and drop baggage independently.

The airport has also employed the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. A Passenger Flow and Queue Management system has been implemented to enhance the efficiency of operational procedures across check-in areas, security checks, and passport control.

The agency has also signed a travel agent agreement with Pakistan International Airlines, allowing it to provide ticket sales services through the airline.