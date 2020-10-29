Senator Faisal Javed resigns from Pak-France Parliamentary Group convenership

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday submitted his resignation to the Senate chairman from the convenership of Pakistan-France Parliamentary Group in protest.

He, in his resignation, said in the backdrop of the unfortunate incident of French president’s encouraging the displaying blasphemous caricatures of our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), further strengthening the Islamophobia in Europe, said a press release issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Media Department.

He said in our opinion by such actions the French president not only contributed and further invigorated the spread of the Islamophobia which was highlighted by our Prime Minister Imran Khan twice at United Nations General Assembly and at others international forums.

Faisal Javed said the prime minister had also adopted a clear stance on this unfortunate issue and taken an unambiguous position informing the Muslim leaders globally and at the same time reiterated that hurting the religious sentiments of billions of Muslim could not be justified in the name of some freedom expression logic of the French government.

In protest of the aforementioned action of French, “I would like to resign from the convenership of the parliamentary group,” he added.