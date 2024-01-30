Senate body addresses Overseas Pakistani workers’ challenges

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday addressed the challenges faced by Overseas Pakistani workers in various countries.

The meeting was chaired by the Convenership of Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi at the Parliament House. She inquired about the details and the status of the 24 letters of intent (LOIs) signed during the HRALS Expo held in Riyadh in December 2023, said a press release.

The sub-committee also sought the job descriptions of Community Welfare Attachés (CWA) and directed that the quarterly report of the CWA (s) in Saudi Arabia for the year 2023 be shared before the sub-committee.

The representatives from the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) were also present at the meeting. They apprised the committee regarding the private sector’s contribution to Pakistan’s economy and their performance with regard to enhancing the employability of Pakistani workers abroad. They also apprised the committee regarding the challenge being faced by the private sector.

Emphasizing the equal role of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) as shareholders in government policies, the Overseas Employment Cooperation (OEC) highlighted their role and performance.

The Secretary Overseas Pakistanis reassured the committee that the recommendations of the sub-committee would be implemented adding that there was a need to not only restructure the OEC but also design and implement a comprehensive digital mechanism for identifying international skill demands and matching those with Pakistani workers.

Rukhsana Zuberi underscored the necessity to redefine the role of Community Welfare Attachés (CWA). She said that the caretaker government to facilitate overseas employees with user-friendly policies.

The sub-committee, while on the subject of the Emigration Policy, emphasized the need to update said policy in line with international standards. In this regard, the ministry invited the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) for consultations on a master plan for skill development and immigration policies, addressing challenges in the private sector.

The meeting was attended by various representatives of concerned departments.