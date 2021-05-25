ISLAMAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Islamabad Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in collaboration with Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) Tuesday organized a seminar to celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Pakistan ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque, made keynote speeches during the opening ceremony, a press release of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), said.

The virtual seminar reviewed 70 years of China-Pakistan bilateral relations, focused on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional and global issues of mutual interests. Views were also exchanged on the regional situation and South Asia with regard to changing global dynamics.

President, CPIFA Wang Chao and President of ICWA Khalid Mahmood led their respective delegations. On Pakistan side, delegation included Amanullah Khan, vice president ICWA and Rizwan ul Haq Mahmood, secretary general ICWA.

Other participants were Syed Tariq Fatemi former PM’s special assistant, former foreign secretaries Riaz Mohammad Khan, Riaz H. Khokhar, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. Former ambassador of Pakistan to China Masood Khalid as well as president COPAIR Amna Malik, Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, and Raja Amer Iqbal addressed the seminar.