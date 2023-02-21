Security Forces conduct over 6,000 anti-terror operations in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):The security forces in the past three months have conducted some 6,921 anti-terrorist operations to purge the nation from the scourge of terrorism and killed 142 terrorists and arrested 1,007 in various operations across the country.

The anti-terrorism efforts were expedited against the recent resurgence of terrorism by the security forces who have conducted numerous operations across the country, the sources told APP.

The security forces not only arrested terrorists and their facilitators but also foiled several attacks during the last three month.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, some 1,960 operations were conducted including 1,516 area domination operations, 301 intelligence-based operations, and 143 area sanitisation operations. During the operations, 98 terrorists were killed and 540 were arrested.

In Balochistan, 3,414 operations were carried out comprising of 2,980 area domination operations, 67 intelligence-based operations, and 367 area sanitisation while 40 terrorists were killed and 112 were arrested.

In Sindh, 752 intelligence-based operations were conducted in which three terrorists were killed and 344 were arrested.

In Punjab, 165 intelligence based operations were conducted and during these operations a terrorist was killed while 11 were arrested.

The security forces were continuing operations to prevent terrorism across the country.