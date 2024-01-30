SCCI, PHDEC to collaborate for uplift of horticulture sector in KP

PESHAWAR, Jan 30 (APP): Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) on Tuesday agreed to collaborate for development of the horticulture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, an important meeting between SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and Manager of Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) Raheel Abbas held at the Chamber house, in which agreement reached for joint work for development of horticulture sector, enhancing capacity building of stakeholders, launching coaching programs and joint ventures to efficient tap potentials in horticulture sector.

The meeting thoroughly discussed framing of a holistic plan for development and promotion of horticulture sector, technical information along with initiating joint initiatives.

Fuad Ishaq said that there are ample opportunities available to promote the horticulture sector in KP. He, however, stressed that proactive steps needed to be taken for development of this important sector. He assured that SCCI and PHDEC would jointly work for the development of the horticulture sector in future.

Fuad Ishaq, who served as chairman of PHDEC from 2015 to 2022, vowed every possible measures would be taken for promotion of the horticulture sector in KP.

Earlier, PHDEC Manager Raheel Abbas apprised the SCCI chief that the company is going to hold a webinar on Feb 1 (Thursday) next, in which SCCI along with all relevant stakeholders will be participating. Abbas said the webinar was arranged owing to keen attention and efforts of CEO PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar for development and promotion of the horticulture sector in the province.

The purpose of the webinar, he said was to highlight potentials in horticulture and efficiently tap them and jointly work for promotion and development of this important sector in K-P. He informed that Director Horticulture, Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Zahid Haneef would be the presenter for the event.

Abbas expressed satisfaction over initiatives of agriculture extension KP and hoped that the Feb 1 webinar would be helpful to tap potentials in the horticulture sector efficiently and develop this important sector in KP.

Fuad Ishaq appreciated PHDEC for arranging the webinar and assured all possible assistance for development and promotion of the sector in the province.