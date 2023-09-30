Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan, offers solidarity, condolences

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the recent cowardly terrorist attacks in Pakistan claiming the lives of numerous innocent individuals and left many others injured.

Saudi Arabia, a staunch advocate for peace, said it stood with Pakistan reaffirming its unwavering support to the nation at this trying period, said a statement received here on Saturday.

In a gesture of compassion and sympathy, the ministry conveyed Saudi Arabia’s heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the victims.

Additionally, the Kingdom extended its condolences to the government and the resilient people of Pakistan, sharing in their sorrow and grief. The ministry expressed its fervent hopes for the swift recovery of those injured in these senseless acts of violence.