Sanjrani urges unity, discipline, generosity in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has extended his warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramazan.

In his message, he underscored the profound significance of Ramazan, a holy month that bestows blessings upon Muslims worldwide.

With devout worship and unwavering devotion, followers seek the pleasure of Allah Almighty through prayer and contemplation, day and night. The observance of Ramazan serves as a sacred time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and the strengthening of community bonds, exemplifying the essence of Islamic values and traditions.

The Senate Chairman highlighted the importance of fasting during this holy month, which instills piety, discipline, and moral values in individuals. He also urged the wealthy to give maximum financial support to the poor and deserving during Ramazan, so that they too can benefit from the virtues and blessings of this holy month.

Sanjrani further emphasized that individual and collective success depends on discipline and following the right path.

“To bring about real change in our lives and society, we need to adapt our behavior according to Islamic teachings and principles.” He urged everyone to strive for unity, patience, tolerance, equality, and positivity, both within ourselves and at the national level.

In his concluding remarks, the Senate Chairman prayed for Allah Almighty’s guidance and support in solving the problems faced by Pakistan and its people.

He expressed his hope that this blessed month of Ramazan would bring peace, prosperity, and blessings to everyone in the country and around the world.