Sadequain Foundation screens short film on Legendary Artist Sadequain

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Sadequain Foundation on Friday proudly presented a special screening of Raaz-e-Fun Sadequain, a 30-minute world-class documentary capturing the life, legacy, and artistic brilliance of the legendary maestro Sadequain.

The event was hosted at Alliance Française Islamabad and attended by diplomats, art students, and members of civil society, who deeply appreciated the Foundation’s continued efforts to promote Pakistan’s iconic artist.

The documentary, produced by the Sadequain Foundation, highlights rare archival material, artistic milestones, and the philosophy behind Sadequain’s unparalleled contributions to art and literature.

Dr. Salman Ahmad, Founder of the Sadequain Foundation, addressed the audience via Zoom, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response and reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to preserving and promoting Sadequain’s heritage.

Dr. Farruk Seir, Founder of Gallery 21, warmly welcomed all attendees and extended heartfelt thanks to Alliance Française Islamabad for hosting and supporting the event.

Zohaib Ch., Director Planning & Promotion (Pakistan), shared the Foundation’s vision to screen “Raaz-e-Fun” across Pakistan—including major universities to pay tribute to national hero Sadequain and inspire young artists.

The event concluded with an engaging discussion and appreciation for the Foundation’s initiatives in documenting and celebrating Pakistan’s cultural icons.