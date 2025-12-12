Friday, December 12, 2025
National

Pakistan, Belgium Agree to Strengthen Cooperation Against Illegal Immigration and Smuggling

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, during his official visit to Belgium, held an important meeting with Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Clerfayt to discuss bilateral cooperation, particularly in curbing illegal immigration and migrant smuggling.
Both sides agreed to strengthen joint efforts to combat migrant smuggling and enhance collaboration in countering terrorism, narcotics control, and joint training of paramilitary forces.
Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for the international community to adopt a unified strategy and coordinated measures to curb illegal immigration. He noted that Pakistan has taken strict and effective steps to prevent illegal migration.
Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Clerfayt praised Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and combating illegal immigration, calling them “commendable.” He said Pakistan has set a positive example for the region and the international community.
Pakistani diplomats based in Brussels and senior officials from the Belgian Interior Ministry were also present at the meeting.

