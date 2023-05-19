Rs 55,000 being refunded as ‘Qurbani amount’ to pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday announced that it was refunding Rs 55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

This decision was made in accordance with the special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, a ministry news release said.

The ministry advised the pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs 55,000 from their respective banks before their departure for Hajj as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government-run Qurbani booths, it said, would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.

“In the event of any issues or difficulties in acquiring the Qurbani amount, the can lodge a complaint with the accounts officer of the ministry directly at 0519208552,” it maintained.