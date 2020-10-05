ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives had allocated Rs 10 billion for making passenger coaches for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Addressing the revival ceremony of KCR here, the minister said that Pakistan Railways was making passenger coaches on special directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways is the backbone of country’s economy, adding that “I promise to promote and make Temporary Labor Appointment (TLA) employees permanent before leaving the ministry”.

The minister said that 90 percent employees in Main Mine-I (ML-I) from Karachi to Peshawar would be accommodated by Pakistan and only ten percent from China.

Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways could not make progress until the completion of ML-I and the government was going to spend 6.8 billion dollars on railways under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the Ministry of Railways was planning to build 10,000 flats for railway employees. The minister said that he would propose increase of pension for railway employees from the cabinet.

Sheikh Rashid said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) had restored 14 kilometers track from Karachi to Manhgo Pir.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz mend ways after the very small gathering they could managed at Regal Chock in Lahore, the other day.

He added that he stand by his words that an `S` group from within the PML-N would emerge soon from the party.

Sheikh Rasid said that no one greater than us in love with the Khatam-e-Nabawaat and no politician has been imprisoned for this purpose other than him.

He said that the opposition could not damage the present government and PTI government will complete its five years tenure, adding that opposition’s targets were only to sabotage the upcoming Senate elections in March.

The minister said that all the state institutions were well organized and Pakistan Army had always come forward to rescue in the difficult situations and sacrificed lives daily in Balochistan.

Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would dissolve the assembly but would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to opposition.

“I will stay with Imran Khan, we have the politics of three seats and were serving the masses of Rawalpindi with these seats,” he added.